Susan Martin’s New Book “The Leaf Boat Sailor” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Works to Save a Small Lizard Clinging to a Leaf in His Pool
Lafayette, LA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Martin, who worked in information technology in the airline industry and currently resides in Louisiana with her husband, Craig, has completed her most recent book “The Leaf Boat Sailor”: a heartfelt story that centers around a young boy who leaps into action when he spots a small animal in need.
In “The Leaf Boat Sailor,” readers are introduced to a young boy who, while enjoying a beautiful day in his backyard, spots a small lizard clinging to a leaf floating in his pool. After pulling the lizard from the water, the young boy waits for him to wake up, coming back later to find no trace of him anywhere. Where was the Leaf Boat sailor?
“As I sit back in my chair, something catches my eye, and I look up suddenly!” writes Martin. “Something looks out of place! What is going on in the pool? Is that a tiny creature on a leaf? Oh my goodness, is he okay?”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Martin’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this exciting tale of adventure and excitement. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “The Leaf Boat Sailor” is sure to delight young readers, inspiring them to show respect and kindness to animals of all shapes and sizes.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Leaf Boat Sailor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
