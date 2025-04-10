Dawn’s Newly Released “Manasseh Is Coming!” is a Deeply Moving and Spiritual Journey of a Young Girl Searching for the Light Amidst Darkness
“Manasseh Is Coming!: A little girl walking on a journey in the darkness in search for the light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn is a powerful, faith-driven narrative about a young girl’s spiritual journey and the transformative power of light over darkness.
New York, NY, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Manasseh Is Coming!: A little girl walking on a journey in the darkness in search for the light”: a heartfelt story about a young girl’s journey to find hope and divine light in the midst of darkness. “Manasseh Is Coming!: A little girl walking on a journey in the darkness in search for the light” is the creation of published author, Dawn, the proud mother of four children and a proud caregiver for the elderly.
Dawn shares, “My name is Dawn, and I am a witness of God. I have been set apart.
I walked on a journey lost of the Darkness.
I was in search of the Light of this world. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet it is a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105 KJV My fleshly body had reached the age of five. The Darkness had gotten the best of me. I lost all hope of finding the Light. I gave up the will to remain of this fleshly body and I released the ghost. As I stared at my lifeless flesh, God revealed himself. God taught me of a battle that which we exist, the battle of the flesh. There is an enemy that is of this Darkness that cannot be seen with the eyes, of the fleshly body. God stated that he needed one willing vessel, to make known of this battle and reveal this enemy to the rest that walk of this fleshly body. God made it known to me that a day would come in my life many years from that moment that the Light of the world would be presented unto me, and when I receive this Light the enemy that exists of the Darkness will be revealed unto me. If I was willing, he would lead me. After that I began my journey as a five-year-old little girl on a secret mission for God. I had a purpose. God had a plan for me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn’s new book is a compelling narrative about finding the light of God, even in life’s darkest moments.
