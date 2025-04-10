R. G. Ivey’s Newly Released “Awaiting the Kingdom” is an Inspiring Guide to Faith-Based Decision-Making and Spiritual Surrender
“Awaiting the Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. G. Ivey is a thought-provoking exploration of the challenges of decision-making and the peace that comes from fully surrendering to Christ.
New York, NY, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Awaiting the Kingdom”, a compelling spiritual guide that encourages readers to seek God’s wisdom in all aspects of life, is the creation of published author, R. G. Ivey.
Ivey shares, “Life is filled with decisions; making various choices can be a seriously difficult challenge.
On many occasions these decisions may be rushed and made in haste.
After contemplating the strenuous task standing before you, a final verdict is reached.
However, later other thoughts come into view, you begin to question yourself; Maybe it wasn’t the best solution: There are more possibilities that should have been taken into consideration:
The afterthought continues to reverberate loudly in your mind, leaving you dissatisfied.
Release yourself from this grueling exercise, by totally surrendering your life to Christ. Be yoked to Him, accepting Jesus as your Lord and savior. Make God a part of every decision-making process, seek His wisdom.
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30 (NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. G. Ivey’s new book provides spiritual encouragement and practical insights for those seeking a closer relationship with God and a more purposeful life.
Consumers can purchase “Awaiting the Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Awaiting the Kingdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ivey shares, “Life is filled with decisions; making various choices can be a seriously difficult challenge.
On many occasions these decisions may be rushed and made in haste.
After contemplating the strenuous task standing before you, a final verdict is reached.
However, later other thoughts come into view, you begin to question yourself; Maybe it wasn’t the best solution: There are more possibilities that should have been taken into consideration:
The afterthought continues to reverberate loudly in your mind, leaving you dissatisfied.
Release yourself from this grueling exercise, by totally surrendering your life to Christ. Be yoked to Him, accepting Jesus as your Lord and savior. Make God a part of every decision-making process, seek His wisdom.
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30 (NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. G. Ivey’s new book provides spiritual encouragement and practical insights for those seeking a closer relationship with God and a more purposeful life.
Consumers can purchase “Awaiting the Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Awaiting the Kingdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories