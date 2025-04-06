Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments.
Nürnberg, Germany, April 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DLR 2025 brought together key players from the construction, rental, and equipment service sectors for its 60th anniversary edition, held at the Palais des Congrès du Futuroscope in Poitiers. The two-day congress focused on evolving field operations, leadership under pressure, and addressing complex challenges such as cross-border equipment theft.
Fieldcode participated in the event, connecting with professionals across the industry to exchange ideas around automation, resilience, and scalable service delivery.
Themes at DLR France 2025
Managing Uncertainty
General Vincent Desportes, professor at Sciences Po Paris and former military strategist, discussed the importance of system resilience in unstable environments. His session emphasized that adaptability — not optimization — is key to enduring disruption in complex systems, including those in field operations and service management.
Equipment Theft and International Coordination
Commander Stéphanie Tiélès of the OCLCO presented on the increasing threat of organized equipment theft, particularly involving construction and agricultural machinery. The session highlighted the EMPACT initiative, a European-wide approach to coordinated crime prevention and asset recovery across borders.
Leadership and Team Mobilization
Olivier Krumbholz, coach of the French national women’s handball team, shared lessons from building elite-level teams. He emphasized trust, shared responsibility, and autonomy as essential drivers of team success — principles that are increasingly being applied in distributed field service environments.
Fieldcode at DLR France
As part of the exhibitor floor, Fieldcode engaged with attendees on the operational challenges faced in complex service environments. Conversations at the booth focused on how automation can reduce manual coordination, particularly where service processes vary by customer or geography. From dispatching technicians to managing recurring jobs and equipment hand-offs, Fieldcode demonstrated how structured workflows and real-time field updates support consistency, even in decentralized delivery models.
The event offered a valuable opportunity to exchange perspectives with industry peers and decision-makers on building service models that are both scalable and resilient.
About DLR France
Organized by the Fédération DLR, the DLR Congress is the annual gathering of stakeholders from the construction equipment, rental, and maintenance sectors in France. The 2025 edition featured nearly 80 exhibitors, expert-led talks, and networking sessions focused on operational leadership, innovation, and the future of field operations.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
