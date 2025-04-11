VHC Supplement Launches Clean Benfotiamine Formula to Support Nerve and Blood Sugar Health
Irvine, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VHC Supplement, a U.S.-based wellness brand dedicated to clean-label, science-backed formulations, today announced the release of its new Benfotiamine 300mg supplement. This product is designed to support healthy nerve function and blood sugar balance, with a commitment to purity, transparency, and evidence-based wellness.
Benfotiamine, a fat-soluble form of vitamin B1, has been widely studied for its benefits in promoting nerve resilience, improving glucose metabolism, and helping defend cells against oxidative stress. VHC Supplement’s high-potency formula is manufactured in a GMP-certified U.S. facility and is third-party tested to ensure quality and effectiveness.
“Our mission is to develop supplements that work—with integrity, clarity, and care,” said Sarah Bennett, Founder of VHC Supplement. “Benfotiamine is a powerful ingredient for those navigating blood sugar challenges or nerve discomfort, and we’re proud to make it accessible with the standards our customers trust.”
Key Features of VHC’s Benfotiamine 300mg:
300mg of high-purity Benfotiamine per capsule
Supports healthy glucose metabolism and nerve health
Made in the USA in GMP-certified facilities
Non-GMO, gluten-free, and free of synthetic dyes or fillers
Third-party tested for safety and potency
This new launch adds to VHC Supplement’s growing product portfolio aimed at targeted health concerns, especially in the areas of blood sugar balance, digestive health, and female wellness. The company is actively expanding its research-based offerings to meet the unique health needs of women across life stages—from hormonal balance to energy support and foundational nutrition.
“Women’s health is at the heart of our brand vision,” said Sarah Bennett. “We believe women deserve products rooted in science, formulated with honesty, and designed for real-life wellness.”
Disclaimer: This statement herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Website: https://usvhc.com
Instagram: @vhc_healthsupplement
Contact
Lily Xue
(657) 221-5328
usvhc.com
