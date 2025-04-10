Karen Powell’s Newly Released "Flowing in Favor" is a Powerful Guide to Empower Young Girls with Faith, Purpose, and Godly Principles
“Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Powell is an inspirational resource designed to help young girls build spiritual strength, grow in grace, and discover their greatness in God.
Missouri City, TX, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness”: a heartfelt guide offering wisdom and encouragement for adolescent girls and young women. “Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness” is the creation of published author, Karen Powell, a dedicated wife and mother who has earned her doctorate in nursing. Mrs. Powell serves as an adjunct professor and in a leadership role at a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.
Powell shares, “If you want to excite, encourage, and empower adolescent girls and young ladies, this book is an excellent resource to build their spiritual and personal character. Karen Powell was inspired to write this book to bless youth with knowledge that can be applied to their lives to strengthen their faith in God, commitment to prayer, and declare God’s Word for their lives so they can purposefully flow in the favor of God.
“Although youth are living in uncertain times, this book is rich in scriptures and principles to positively arouse certainty of knowing they have the victory through the King of glory. They will experience biblical insight that is life-transforming as they reflect, comprehend, and apply godly principles which inspire spiritual growth, grace, and greatness!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Powell’s new book offers practical guidance for young girls and women navigating life’s challenges with faith and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
