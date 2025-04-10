Michael Ojugo and Clement Ojugo’s Newly Released “Destined for Greatness” is an Inspiring Guide to Finding Purpose, Healing, and Success Through Christian Principles
“Destined for Greatness: A Guide to Overcoming Adversity and Self-Discovery” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael Ojugo and Clement Ojugo is a powerful resource for individuals seeking personal growth, healing, and clarity. Drawing on their own life experiences, the authors offer insights and actionable advice for overcoming adversity and achieving success, all rooted in Christian faith.
Big Bear Lake, CA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Destined for Greatness: A Guide to Overcoming Adversity and Self-Discovery”, a transformative guide that combines biblical principles, personal experiences, and practical wisdom, is the creation of published authors, Michael Ojugo and Clement Ojugo.
Michael is a graduate of AMDA College of Performing Arts and a devoted Christian. He took a wrong detour at a young age but later found his God-given purpose for his life. He couldn’t have been able to find his way without the principles and stories his dad shared with him. He truly believes that there is no age limit to God’s grace and total restoration in life.
Clement is a devoted Christian and a widely published writer of several college texts and references for the hospitality industry. He is a practitioner with extensive experience in running and managing hotels as a general manager and a financial director. He taught at San Francisco State University and Monterey Peninsula College. This book is a product of love for all ages.
Michael Ojugo and Clement Ojugo share, “Deep within all of us is the longing to see our children achieve success in every area of life. This book stemmed from the love of the father for his children to embrace the deepest desires of our hearts and experience life as God intended it to be with meaning and purpose. Many people, including our children, suffer from depression, anger, and a feeling of being lost without a clear direction in life. This book helps to diagnose and offers the right medicine for both young and old in our society—people who lacks self-discovery and may be disillusioned with life.
This book is markedly distinct from others with many inclusions and end-chapter recaps for reflection and reference. One of the important differences is that the authors lived through many of the experiences and examples shared in the book.
Comments from Readers
After finishing the first chapter of this book, my life has been profoundly impacted. The wisdom and knowledge presented are explained so clearly that the techniques can easily be applied to your daily life. If you’re seeking to break old habits and strongholds, your solution is right here. The advice in this book is truly special, as if it’s directly from God himself. (Chadwick Davis, actor and movie producer)
In the book, Destined for Greatness, the Ojugos combine the lessons learned in life marked by accomplishment in business, with Christian principles, and the teaching of some of the most-accomplished motivators in modern times. It is packed full of relevant scripture references, quotes by great theologians and authors, and covers a wide range of topics related to success and prosperity in life. (Michael Barnes, pastor, Community Church—Big Bear)
In this thought-provoking book, the author encourages readers to find their life purpose while holding God’s hand. A purpose that will enrich their own lives and the lives of anyone that comes in contact with them in any way. We are reminded that while finding one’s purpose will be filled with obstacles, it is up to us to rise to the challenge with perseverance and determination. Qualities that will be fueled by God’s word every step of the way. (Veronica Lopez, hotel executive leader)
Excellent read with great guidelines on how to maneuver this winding road we call our own. My favorite part are the Bible excerpts that accompany the main text. One of the key concepts discussed are that it’s never too late to find yourself in this life or to reinvent yourself! This really resonated with me as I am going through this right now, and I’m sure many others are too. (Jorge Medrano, sports agent, JD/MBA)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Ojugo and Clement Ojugo’s new book offers readers a guide to overcoming life's challenges with faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Destined for Greatness: A Guide to Overcoming Adversity and Self-Discovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Destined for Greatness: A Guide to Overcoming Adversity and Self-Discovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
