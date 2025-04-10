Gary Hankins’s Newly Released “Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God” is an Inspiring Collection of Reflections on Faith and Scripture
“Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Hankins provides heartfelt devotions designed to deepen one’s understanding of scripture and God’s immeasurable love.
Frederick, MD, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God”: a thoughtfully crafted devotional that guides readers toward a deeper connection with God through reflections on the Word. “Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God” is the creation of published author, Gary Hankins, who became a police officer in Washington, DC, upon discharge from the USAF, where he served for twenty-two years before retiring and founding a small consulting firm for fourteen years before retiring again. Upon his return home, Gary joined a Lutheran church and focused on serving Jesus who has so richly blessed him throughout his life.
Hankins shares, “This book contains individual devotions on the Word of God’s immeasurable value and the way Jesus Christ has plotted for each one of us who believes He is our risen Lord and Savior, the only begotten Son of God. Jesus is the Word made flesh who created the New Testament in His shed blood and sacrifice.
The Old and the New Testaments offer us insight to the love and will of God for each one of us personally when we accept Jesus as our personal Savior. The Holy Spirit comes to dwell within us. He tutors us as we study the Word in print to reveal the Word in Jesus Christ who presents us washed clean in His blood to become His brothers and sisters. We become God’s own children. It is my prayer that the words within these devotions are His, not mine. Thanks be to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Hankins’s new book offers a meaningful devotional experience aimed at enriching one’s faith journey and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Selected Devotions: Thanks Be To God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
