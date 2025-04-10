A. B. Harrington’s Newly Released “Almost a Near Miss” is a Personal Memoir of Redemption and Divine Intervention
“Almost a Near Miss” from Christian Faith Publishing author A. B. Harrington is a deeply personal and reflective account of a life with at times, self-deprecating humor filled with unexpected detours, challenges, and the transforming power of faith.
Sanford, NC, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Almost a Near Miss”: an inspiring testimony of God's Grace and guidance throughout a life marked by missteps and second chances. “Almost a Near Miss” is the creation of published author, A. B. Harrington.
Harrington shares, “This is an account of curious detours and substitute routes taken in the life of A.B. Harrington III. Mr. Harrington was born in nondescript fashion in Sanford, North Carolina during World War II. It has since remained nondescript. Mr. Harrington fell short in attaining the colorful aspirations his father had for him, but his parents continued to love him in spite of his failures and missteps.
He has lead a life full of silver spoons.
This book is about how Jesus Christ miraculously rescued him from making a tragic mess of his life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. B. Harrington’s new book is a life journey through the struggles of personal shortcomings and the unwavering love of God, offering readers a story of hope, Grace, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Almost a Near Miss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Almost a Near Miss”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
