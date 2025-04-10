Cathy Fry’s Newly Released “Christmas on the Farm” is a Heartwarming Celebration of the True Meaning of Christmas
“Christmas on the Farm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cathy Fry is a beautifully crafted photographic journey that captures the wonder of the holiday season through the eyes of farm animals eagerly awaiting the birth of Jesus.
Lakeview, MI, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas on the Farm”: a delightful and visually engaging story that brings the Nativity to life through the lens of a farm setting. “Christmas on the Farm” is the creation of published author, Cathy Fry, a wife, mother, grandmother, photographer, and entrepreneur who spent much of her life on a dairy farm, positively influencing young minds through her love of Jesus Christ and agriculture. Cathy’s love of photography stems from her grandmother, who allowed her to explore life through a camera lens at an early age.
Fry shares, “Christmas on the Farm takes you on a photographic journey around the farm as the animals anxiously await the birth of our Savior. Follow along as the animals spread the news with photos that were all taken on the author’s farm. It is a story to remind the young and young at heart the true meaning of Christmas!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cathy Fry’s new book is a heartfelt addition to holiday traditions, blending faith, photography, and storytelling to inspire readers during the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas on the Farm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas on the Farm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories