Aida Weinstein’s Newly Released “Traveling Art” is an Inspiring Exploration of Creativity and a Lifetime Dedicated to Artistic Expression
“Traveling Art” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aida Weinstein is a captivating celebration of art, showcasing the journey of a seasoned artist who has dedicated over forty years to bringing beauty to the world through her work.
East Stroudsburg, PA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Traveling Art”, a beautifully crafted collection that captures the essence of artistic passion and dedication, is the creation of published author, Aida Weinstein.
Weinstein shares, “Aida Weinstein, now seventy-four years old, has been a professional artist for over forty years. I was born in Nacimiento, Puerto Rico, and came to the United States around three years old. I have three sons, Douglas, Dennis, and Addison, and fourteen grandchildren. I am vice president of the oldest art group in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. I feel art as it is beautiful. What I see, I paint or draw. I started at nine years old; I saw a woman artist painting. That’s when I decided to be an artist. My art has been in newspapers, art shows, and some came home with ribbons. I enjoy people seeing my art, and at times, I do private sessions. I enjoy being home, working on my garden, and coming up with new ideas to create art. I still am at Pocono Mountain Art Group.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aida Weinstein’s new book is a vibrant testament to the power of art, personal growth, and the beauty of self-expression through painting.
Consumers can purchase “Traveling Art” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Traveling Art”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
