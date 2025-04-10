Courtney Lavrenz’s Newly Released “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” is a Heartwarming Tale of Unwavering Faith and the Power of Prayer
“Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Courtney Lavrenz is an inspiring children’s story that beautifully illustrates the bond between a girl and her beloved bird, Solomon, and the faith that guides her through his disappearance.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship”, a touching and beautifully illustrated tale about trust, perseverance, and the power of childlike faith, is the creation of published author, Courtney Lavrenz.
Lavrenz shares, “God bring back my friend, he is truly the best.
Place him in my hands, cause his wings to rest.
Over and over, she prayed to the Lord,
As Solomon flew and continued to “explore”.
When Solomon the bird flew from his cage into the outside world, the little girl ran after him and pleaded for him to return. Would Solomon be lost forever or would he eventually find his way back home and into the hands of his friend?
Page after page, you will enjoy colorful illustrations that take you on an exciting adventure full of faith and friendship.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Lavrenz’s new book is a touching reminder of the power of faith and the special bond between humans and animals.
Consumers can purchase “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lavrenz shares, “God bring back my friend, he is truly the best.
Place him in my hands, cause his wings to rest.
Over and over, she prayed to the Lord,
As Solomon flew and continued to “explore”.
When Solomon the bird flew from his cage into the outside world, the little girl ran after him and pleaded for him to return. Would Solomon be lost forever or would he eventually find his way back home and into the hands of his friend?
Page after page, you will enjoy colorful illustrations that take you on an exciting adventure full of faith and friendship.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Lavrenz’s new book is a touching reminder of the power of faith and the special bond between humans and animals.
Consumers can purchase “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories