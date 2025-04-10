Courtney Lavrenz’s Newly Released “Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” is a Heartwarming Tale of Unwavering Faith and the Power of Prayer

“Come Home, Solomon: A True Story of Faith and Friendship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Courtney Lavrenz is an inspiring children’s story that beautifully illustrates the bond between a girl and her beloved bird, Solomon, and the faith that guides her through his disappearance.