Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga’s Newly Released “Taste and See” is a Heartfelt Guide to Deep, Reflective Dialogues Centered Around Faith, Family, and Connection
“Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga is a collection of 52 devotions designed to spark heartfelt, spiritually enriching conversations with loved ones, fostering deeper connections through shared reflections and prayer.
Billings, MT, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends”: a thoughtful and engaging devotion book that inspires meaningful, laughter-filled conversations based on Scripture, prayer, and shared experiences. “Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends” is the creation of published authors, Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga.
Brewer and Suenaga share, “Taste and See is a recipe book of fifty-two different devotions that begin with Scripture and end with deep, meaningful, and even laughter-filled conversations about our daily walks—struggles and victories, prayer requests, and praise reports.
As a child, I always wanted to be at the grown-ups’ table; I thought the best conversations happened there. Then I became the adult and the mom and the one who gathered people around the table. We’d set everything out and serve the meal, and before I knew it, we were cleaning up and saying good night. While these moments were among my favorites with my most-loved people, they often left me unsatisfied. Where was the depth, the real connection? I learned that the best dialogue doesn’t just happen—it requires as much thoughtful prayer and preparation as the food itself.
And so this book was born.
Each of these devotions can be done alone, but like most recipes, they are also designed to create goodness to share with others. They can be tried in order or randomly as the Spirit leads. They can be shared one time or revisited again and again, with the same folks in a different season or with new ones. Whatever you choose, prepare to be filled up with genuine reflection and hearty conversation that lasts long after the last dish is washed and put away.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga’s new book invites readers to create lasting moments of spiritual connection, one conversation at a time.
Consumers can purchase “Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
