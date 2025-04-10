Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga’s Newly Released “Taste and See” is a Heartfelt Guide to Deep, Reflective Dialogues Centered Around Faith, Family, and Connection

“Taste and See: Savoring Meaningful Conversations with God, Family, and Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jenay Brewer with Kyle Suenaga is a collection of 52 devotions designed to spark heartfelt, spiritually enriching conversations with loved ones, fostering deeper connections through shared reflections and prayer.