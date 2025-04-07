The Atonement Series Webinar
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is hosting a webinar that will focus on its latest project, "The Atonement Series." This free webinar will be informative, interactive, and include interesting guest panelists. "The Atonement Series" is based on an award winning short film called "Death of a Drunk." The series deals with complex issues of domestic violence, murder, and mental illness which will also be discussed during the webinar.
Canton, OH, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is excited to announce its upcoming film project, "The Atonement Series." This powerful and thought-provoking film series will delve into the complex world of domestic violence, shedding light on the psychological and emotional impact it has on victims.
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is actively seeking partnerships with organizations and individuals who share the commitment of illuminating injustices and advocating for survivors. Through likeminded collaborations, the goal is to amplify the message and provide comprehensive support to victims of domestic violence.
The advocacy of awareness, prevention and information sharing includes webinars and information sessions. The public is invited to attend a free virtual webinar that will be held on Friday, April 11, 6:00 pm EST. The webinar will be informative, interactive, and include guest panelists. Featured guests include the series creator, domestic violence subject matter experts, and a series actor.
For more information about the series and to register for the webinar, please contact Daniel L. Preacher or Vanessa D. Anthony at info@moviemadent.com.
Daniel L. Preacher
330-412-5932
http://moviemadent.com
