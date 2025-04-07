The Atonement Series Webinar

Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is hosting a webinar that will focus on its latest project, "The Atonement Series." This free webinar will be informative, interactive, and include interesting guest panelists. "The Atonement Series" is based on an award winning short film called "Death of a Drunk." The series deals with complex issues of domestic violence, murder, and mental illness which will also be discussed during the webinar.