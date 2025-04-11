Author Carlos Sanchez’s New Book “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” Presented a Riveting Anthology Where Adventure, Mystery, and the Extraordinary Collide
Recent release “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” from Page Publishing author Carlos Sanchez is a fascinating series of four short stories that challenges the boundaries of reality with each turn of the page. From mountain biking adventures to mysterious dental conditions, from unexpected intruders to baseball games in a forgotten town, these stories are full of action, suspense, and intrigue.
Vero Beach, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carlos Sanchez, who practiced dentistry for thirty-eight years before retiring in 2022, has completed his new book “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories”: a captivating anthology that brings together four distinct and unpredictable tales that each offer an exploration of the unexplainable and challenge perceptions of the physical world.
“The four stories in this collection really are unusual,” writes Sanchez. “All four vary, but they do have some things in common. If you like action, suspense, intrigue, and aren’t afraid to have your beliefs about the physical universe challenged, you’ll enjoy them all.
“In ‘Deadly Descent: A Mountain Biking Mystery’, Jeff and Mark have been friends since grade school and share a passion for adventure, mostly through mountain biking. They decide to pursue a mysterious, uncharted trail they heard about from a fellow biker, which takes them from Tampa to rural Virginia. Finding the elusive trail is tough enough, but what they run into on that remote mountain trail is shocking and life altering. Hold onto your handlebars, you’re in for a rough ride!
“‘David and Jean’ is about Brent, a dentist, who generously donates some used but good-quality dental equipment to a local free clinic. He’s helped in the installation process by George, a local handyman. George’s young son, David, has a very unusual dental problem, which he convinces Brent to take a look at in his family home. Brent examines David and is totally flummoxed by what he sees in the little boy's mouth, as well as what he experiences the moment he sets foot in that house. It’s nothing he’s ever seen, read about, or confronted in his years of study or practice. This condition poses an existential threat to David, so ignoring it is not an option!
“‘Leap and Tree’ is about a retired couple, Prescott and Marjorie, who live in a small Indiana town. Their home and lives are totally upended when Leap and Tree decide to break in and stay there, undetected. When Marjorie stumbles upon them, one sleepless night, the ensuing shock leaves her shaken and disabled. Prescott is now faced with caring for his stricken wife and making sure that the two who caused this are held accountable.
“‘The Talmo Nine’ is a story about a minor league baseball team, the Snappers, whose old team bus overheats on the way to a game in Rome, Georgia. They’re forced to stop in the small town of Talmo for repairs and in the hopes of making their game on time. While that's going on, the players find an abandoned baseball field next to an old railway depot that’s now a museum. They decide to practice on the old field and are surprised when the ragtag local team shows up unexpectedly and challenges them to a game—play ball!”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Sanchez’s compelling tales invite readers to explore the extraordinary, from unexplained phenomena to life-altering encounters. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” will keep readers spellbound with each entry, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The four stories in this collection really are unusual,” writes Sanchez. “All four vary, but they do have some things in common. If you like action, suspense, intrigue, and aren’t afraid to have your beliefs about the physical universe challenged, you’ll enjoy them all.
“In ‘Deadly Descent: A Mountain Biking Mystery’, Jeff and Mark have been friends since grade school and share a passion for adventure, mostly through mountain biking. They decide to pursue a mysterious, uncharted trail they heard about from a fellow biker, which takes them from Tampa to rural Virginia. Finding the elusive trail is tough enough, but what they run into on that remote mountain trail is shocking and life altering. Hold onto your handlebars, you’re in for a rough ride!
“‘David and Jean’ is about Brent, a dentist, who generously donates some used but good-quality dental equipment to a local free clinic. He’s helped in the installation process by George, a local handyman. George’s young son, David, has a very unusual dental problem, which he convinces Brent to take a look at in his family home. Brent examines David and is totally flummoxed by what he sees in the little boy's mouth, as well as what he experiences the moment he sets foot in that house. It’s nothing he’s ever seen, read about, or confronted in his years of study or practice. This condition poses an existential threat to David, so ignoring it is not an option!
“‘Leap and Tree’ is about a retired couple, Prescott and Marjorie, who live in a small Indiana town. Their home and lives are totally upended when Leap and Tree decide to break in and stay there, undetected. When Marjorie stumbles upon them, one sleepless night, the ensuing shock leaves her shaken and disabled. Prescott is now faced with caring for his stricken wife and making sure that the two who caused this are held accountable.
“‘The Talmo Nine’ is a story about a minor league baseball team, the Snappers, whose old team bus overheats on the way to a game in Rome, Georgia. They’re forced to stop in the small town of Talmo for repairs and in the hopes of making their game on time. While that's going on, the players find an abandoned baseball field next to an old railway depot that’s now a museum. They decide to practice on the old field and are surprised when the ragtag local team shows up unexpectedly and challenges them to a game—play ball!”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Sanchez’s compelling tales invite readers to explore the extraordinary, from unexplained phenomena to life-altering encounters. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” will keep readers spellbound with each entry, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “A Collection of Four Unusual Stories” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories