HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
HCA HealthONE Swedish demonstrated lower inpatient mortality rates, with fewer readmissions and complications.
Englewood, CO, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish was identified as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals according to an independent quality analysis provided by Premier, Inc.
To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. Participation in the study is not application-based, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.
“Our entire team is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safest care for our patients,” said Mary Laird Warner, MD, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “To be recognized again among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Premier, Inc. is a great honor and reflects our commitment to providing the very best outcomes and care experience for the communities we serve.”
In addition to the nation’s 100 Best Hospitals award, HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to be recognized with a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-star quality rating, 16 consecutive “A” grades for safety from the Leapfrog Group, Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals and Patient Safety Excellence Award, and nearly 90 other quality and safety accolades in the past calendar year.
Performance of Facilities on Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals Program List
This year’s analysis compared the study’s top performing hospitals to a peer group of similar hospitals and found that Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently. Compared to their peers, this year’s top performers achieved:
• 39 percent fewer inpatient deaths than peer hospitals.
• 26.5 percent fewer patients with complications.
• 32 percent fewer healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
• 18 percent lower inpatient expense per discharge.
• 0.4-day shorter average length of stay.
• A better patient experience at top performing hospitals compared to the remaining peer hospitals, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 73 percent versus 68 percent at peer hospitals.
These outcomes add up to meaningful differences. According to the study’s analysis, if all hospitals operated at the level of this year’s top performers, more than 331,000 additional lives could have been saved, over 611,000 additional patients could have been complication-free and more than $15.1 billion in inpatient costs could have been saved for the 2025 study year.
This analysis is based on Medicare patients included in this study. If the same standards were applied to all inpatients, the impact could have been even greater.
“Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program recognizes the dedication of our nation’s top hospitals to consistently deliver high-quality care while working to continuously improve quality, patient experience and operational efficiency,” said David Zito, Premier’s president of performance services. “The program’s transparent, non-biased and actionable data helps set benchmarks for hospitals nationwide and enables leaders to make data-driven decisions that benefit patients and the health of communities we serve. HCA HealthONE Swedish excels across key performance indicators, which can directly lead to higher quality patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
