Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign.
Brownsville, TX, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is thrilled to announce the launch of its Space Exhibit Fundraiser, a bold new campaign to ignite curiosity and bring an exciting space-themed exhibit to families across the Rio Grande Valley.
The museum invites the community to support this cosmic mission by purchasing limited-edition t-shirts and tote bags through a special fundraiser. Proceeds will go directly toward developing an immersive space exhibit where children can explore the wonders of the universe through hands-on, interactive learning.
The fundraising campaign features custom-designed “STARBASE” apparel, showcasing a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by Starbase at Boca Chica. All purchases will help the museum expand access to informal education and inspire the next generation of astronomers, astronauts, engineers, and dreamers.
“We believe every child should have the chance to explore beyond the stars,” said Felipe Pena, “With help from our community, this exhibit will become a launchpad for imagination and STEM learning.”
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is dedicated to providing informal education experiences that are engaging, affordable, and accessible to all families. The eventual exhibit will be one of the museum’s most ambitious exhibits yet —celebrating science, creativity, and curiosity.
Support the mission now by visiting:
https://www.customink.com/fundraising/Space-Exhibit-Fundraiser
Felipe Pena
956-548-9300
cmbkids.org
