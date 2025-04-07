SpeakFreelee.com Launches U.S. Based Video Share Platform Speak TV
SpeakFreelee.com's new UI/UX includes a new robust Video Share platform as a U.S. based alternative allowing their users to create, share, import and upload Video Reels and Short Videos as well as traditional videos as well.
Seattle, WA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seattle-based Speak Freelee Media, LLC has announced the launch of their video share platform Speak TV, which is integrated with their main social media network, SpeakFreelee.com. Company Co-Founder Mike Allen states, “We aim to be the go-to video share network for short video and reel enthusiasts worldwide.”
Speak TV is a robust, high-performance platform that can host more than 1 billion videos and supports FFMPEG video conversion, allowing users to upload videos with resolutions up to 12k. It also features a complete advertising system utilizing both Vpaid and Vast respectively.
From a user point of view, SpeakFreelee.com offers an endless array of features including live streaming, importing videos, recording videos, building subscriber lists, monetization of their channels, it even has a movie system, allowing users the ability to upload, download, watch, share and sell movies. Users enjoy a video studio allowing them the ability to manage subscribers, edit videos, comments, likes and sharing options, monetize their channel and also provides powerful analytics to monitor statistical data including keywords used to find their videos, location of viewers and referral sources.
According to Allen, all registered users can watch videos and interact (like, comment and share) with Speak TV publishers, but members who wish to sell videos, movies or monetize their channels through our advertising system, simply need to be “Verified” which is accomplished by providing photo ID. Only premium members can monetize their channels and build subscriber lists.
SpeakFreelee.com was founded by Mike Allen, and Michael Rosenberger in 2024 to serve the needs of those who felt disenfranchised by other leading social media platforms as a result of being banned or deleted for sharing political or religious opinions that went against the ideologies of certain social media platforms.
With SpeakFreelee.com, they now have a platform that allows and even encourages open dialogue, with ideas and opinions from people from all walks of life and from all over the world.
Michael Allen
206-395-6759
https://speakfreelee.com
