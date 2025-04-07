Monique Wagner Launches Exclusive Futures Market Training Program Through Laura Teach FX
Laura Teach FX, founded by Monique Wagner, has launched a new in-person Futures Market training program designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners. The 3-day bootcamp offers hands-on coaching, real-world strategies, and a proprietary trading tool to simplify futures trading and accelerate wealth-building. Over 50 professionals have already completed the program, now open for new applicants.
Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Teach FX, the financial education platform founded by Monique Wagner, has officially launched a new in-person Futures Market training program aimed at professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners seeking to build sustainable wealth through strategic trading.
Monique Wagner, widely known as “Laura Teach FX,” developed the program after five years of trading experience in the Futures Market. The training is designed to simplify the complexities of futures trading and deliver practical, real-world applications. This announcement marks a key milestone for Wagner’s platform as it expands its offerings to include hands-on instruction and proprietary tools for accelerated learning.
The centerpiece of the initiative is a three-day, in-person bootcamp that provides comprehensive education and personalized coaching in Futures Market trading. Participants are introduced to strategies used by major financial institutions and are guided through live applications to understand how to operate in different market conditions.
“Most new traders abandon the process early because of a steep learning curve and slow results,” said Wagner. “This program is designed to reduce that friction by delivering efficient, real-world training that clients can implement immediately.”
In addition to personalized instruction, Wagner has developed a private algorithmic tool that helps students analyze and respond to market conditions more effectively. This tool is intended to streamline the decision-making process and shorten the path to profitability.
Since launching the pilot version of the program, over 50 individuals — including legal, medical, and small business professionals — have completed the training. Early participants have reported improved market understanding and increased confidence in trading independently.
Wagner’s work has also gained recognition for its representation in a typically underrepresented sector of finance. As one participant noted, “Seeing someone like Monique leading in this space is empowering — it shows that financial knowledge is accessible to everyone, regardless of background.”
The program is currently accepting applications from individuals interested in taking part in the next session. Details and scheduling can be found at the official Laura Teach FX website.
About Laura Teach FX
Laura Teach FX is a financial education platform founded by Monique Wagner. The company focuses on teaching professionals, entrepreneurs, and independent earners how to build sustainable wealth through strategic trading in the Futures Market. With a hands-on, no-nonsense approach, Laura Teach FX offers in-person training and proprietary tools to help individuals gain confidence in managing their financial futures.
Contact
Laura Teach FXContact
Monique Wagner
404-433-0374
https://laurateachfx.com
