Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer.
Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 9, 2025 through August 15, 2025 and closed July 4. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):
Frontier Park - City of La Mirada
13212 Marquardt Ave
La Mirada, CA 90638
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Grant AME Church, Kirkland Academy for Excellence, LOL Day Camp
10435 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/23/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8AM - 8:30AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Gerdes Park
14700 Gridley Rd. Norwalk CA 90650
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch:12PM - 2PM
Norwalk Park
12155 Sproul Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Sara Mendez Park
11660 Dune St., Norwalk CA
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Vista Verde Park
11459 Ratliffe St. Norwalk CA
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
SoLa Foundation Tech & Entrepreneurship Center Summer Program
961 E 61st St, Los Angeles, CA 90001
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:30am - 9:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Ready Aim Fire
2926 W Florence Ave Los Angeles, CA 90043
6/20/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am - 10am
Lunch: 12pm - 2pm
Heart and Soul Design Communications Center, Inc.
9317 S. Budlong Ave Los Angeles, CA 90044
6/16/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 9:30am-10:00am
Lunch: 12:30pm-1:00pm
Busisa Foundation
45134 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534
6/10/2025-8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00am -11am
Lunch: 2pm-4pm
Joseph Learning Lab
1316 E 29th St
Signal Hill, CA
6/23/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm-12:30pm
Creative World Inc
7243 Encino Ave
Van Nuys, CA 91406
6/11/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:30am-9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm-12:45pm
City of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center
11832 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:15PM
City of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center
11409 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:15PM
Community Resource Center of Wilmington
911 North Avalon Blvd. Wilmington CA 90744
6/15/2025 - 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12-2pm
Sisters of Watts
1530 E 101st Street Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/11/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 10:00am - 11:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm- 2:00pm
Solid Rock Mission Church
1601 E. Alondra Blvd Compton, Ca 90221
6/9/0205 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 11am-12pm
Lunch: 2pm-3pm
Project 43 Team Post Center
6841 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles CA 90043
6/11/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00A - 9:00A
Lunch: 11:00am - 12:00pm
Healing Los Angeles Together Inc
11001 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles Ca 90303
6/9/2025 - 8/15/2025
Breakfast: 9AM-11AM
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Special Needs Network
1428 W. Adams Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90007
7/7/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am-9:00pm
Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
City of Daly City- SYRP Gellert Park
50 Wembley Dr., Daly City CA 94015
6/16/2025 - 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12P - 1PM
City of Daly City- SYRP Westlake Park
145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City CA 94015
6/16/2025- 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12P - 1PM
Frontier Park - City of La Mirada
13212 Marquardt Ave
La Mirada, CA 90638
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Grant AME Church, Kirkland Academy for Excellence, LOL Day Camp
10435 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/23/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8AM - 8:30AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Gerdes Park
14700 Gridley Rd. Norwalk CA 90650
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch:12PM - 2PM
Norwalk Park
12155 Sproul Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Sara Mendez Park
11660 Dune St., Norwalk CA
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Vista Verde Park
11459 Ratliffe St. Norwalk CA
6/9/2025 - 8/8/2025
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
SoLa Foundation Tech & Entrepreneurship Center Summer Program
961 E 61st St, Los Angeles, CA 90001
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:30am - 9:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Ready Aim Fire
2926 W Florence Ave Los Angeles, CA 90043
6/20/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am - 10am
Lunch: 12pm - 2pm
Heart and Soul Design Communications Center, Inc.
9317 S. Budlong Ave Los Angeles, CA 90044
6/16/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 9:30am-10:00am
Lunch: 12:30pm-1:00pm
Busisa Foundation
45134 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534
6/10/2025-8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00am -11am
Lunch: 2pm-4pm
Joseph Learning Lab
1316 E 29th St
Signal Hill, CA
6/23/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am-8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm-12:30pm
Creative World Inc
7243 Encino Ave
Van Nuys, CA 91406
6/11/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:30am-9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm-12:45pm
City of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center
11832 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:15PM
City of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center
11409 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/16/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch: 12:30PM - 1:15PM
Community Resource Center of Wilmington
911 North Avalon Blvd. Wilmington CA 90744
6/15/2025 - 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12-2pm
Sisters of Watts
1530 E 101st Street Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/11/2025 - 8/1/2025
Breakfast: 10:00am - 11:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm- 2:00pm
Solid Rock Mission Church
1601 E. Alondra Blvd Compton, Ca 90221
6/9/0205 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 11am-12pm
Lunch: 2pm-3pm
Project 43 Team Post Center
6841 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles CA 90043
6/11/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00A - 9:00A
Lunch: 11:00am - 12:00pm
Healing Los Angeles Together Inc
11001 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles Ca 90303
6/9/2025 - 8/15/2025
Breakfast: 9AM-11AM
Lunch: 12PM - 2PM
Special Needs Network
1428 W. Adams Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90007
7/7/2025 - 8/8/2025
Breakfast: 8:00am-9:00pm
Lunch: 12:00pm-1:00pm
City of Daly City- SYRP Gellert Park
50 Wembley Dr., Daly City CA 94015
6/16/2025 - 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12P - 1PM
City of Daly City- SYRP Westlake Park
145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City CA 94015
6/16/2025- 8/1/2025
Lunch: 12P - 1PM
Contact
Impact LAContact
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
Categories