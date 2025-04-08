The Magpie Film Company's Newest Screenplay "Haven" Begins It's Festival Season at the Purgatory Film Festival
The screenplay for "Haven," which is scheduled to begin filming this year, is now an official selection at the Purgatory Film Festival.
Pasadena, CA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Magpie Film Company is hitting the festival circuit again.
Almost immediately after releasing it's previous film "Self Harm" through AllRites and it's own company website; The Magpie Film Company's founder, Edward Gusts, has started the festival circuit with the script for his newest production: Haven.
Haven, a low budget drama, tells the story of Maggie; a downtrodden woman who is forced to take in an escaped convict after he kills her abusive spouse.
Gusts stated that doing the festival circuit with screenplays before production is "...an important litmus test. Not only does it determine if there is audience interest in our stories; the valuable feedback that we get can help shape the final product. In the end; the people who attend and run independent festivals are our audience. We make movies for people who want something different; and these kind of festivals are where to find them."
The film is slated to film over the course of ten days starting this August. No cast has been announced as of yet, but Gusts is known for using the same pool of actors, so expect to see some familiar faces; including Gusts himself.
The film is expected to be completed by December so that it can compete in festivals during 2025.
