Just Us Studio Set to Begin Filming Two Short Films in New York City This Summer
New York, NY, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just Us Studio, the independent creative house co-founded by Brittany Lynn Lewis and Stephen Lamar Lewis, has announced plans to begin filming two original short films this summer.
The first short follows a freelance writer navigating the pressure to appear successful while quietly trying to stay afloat after losing her biggest client. The second short follows a U.S. Navy veteran forced to grapple with his past after an abrupt transition back into civilian life.
“These stories reflect the kinds of narratives we’re drawn to at Just Us Studio— substantial and grounded in emotional truth,” said co-founder and producer Brittany Lewis.
Both films are slated to shoot this summer in partnership with local creatives and emerging talent. Casting and crew announcements will follow in the coming weeks.
For updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow Just Us Studio on Instagram.
Just Us Studio is an independent creative studio led by husband and wife team Brittany Lynn Lewis and Stephen Lamar Lewis. With a focus on film, books, and original musicals, the studio produces wholesome, story-first content with heart, humor, and purpose.
