Future Footwear Technology Launches TerraStorm Graphene Heated Jacket with Far-Infrared Thermal Tech for Extreme Cold

New York, NY, April 08, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Soulsfeng, a performance-driven brand under Future Footwear Technology, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: the TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket. Designed for extreme cold and wet environments, this advanced outerwear combines graphene-based far-infrared thermal technology with a proprietary honeycomb heat reflection system, setting a new standard for cold-weather performance gear.Advanced Far-Infrared Thermal Technology for Real WarmthAt the core of the TerraStorm Jacket lies cutting-edge graphene far-infrared technology. Unlike conventional winter coats, the TerraStorm uses a honeycomb graphene matrix to absorb, reflect, and store body heat — effectively turning the jacket into a wearable thermal bank.In cold or extreme conditions, this system naturally activates microcirculation, helping to boost core body temperature and deliver instant warmth without the need for batteries or external power.Key Features & BenefitsNext-Gen Heat ReflectionThe unique honeycomb thermal structure includes over 12,000 micro gold-dot units (each just 1.4cm²) strategically placed in key heat zones such as the chest and back — capturing and redistributing heat exactly where you need it most.Optimized for Extreme Cold WeatherTested in extreme winter environments, the TerraStorm Jacket demonstrated up to +5.5°C increase in body temperature in static conditions, and an additional +1.2°C boost during movement — making it ideal for hiking, skiing, commuting, or any cold-weather adventure.Smart Passive Heating, No Wires NeededUnlike traditional heated jackets, TerraStorm delivers adaptive warmth without electronics or charging. The graphene-powered far-infrared layer provides consistent thermal regulation across changing climates, keeping you warm — not overheated.The Power of GrapheneKnown as the "super material," graphene is incredibly thin, highly conductive, and ultra-durable. It enables rapid heat transfer, excellent moisture control, and long-term wearability — making it the perfect material for high-performance outdoor apparel.A New Era of Intelligent Winter GearThe TerraStorm Jacket is the latest addition to Soulsfeng's expanding smart apparel lineup. Building on the success of its heated footwear and vests, this jacket represents a major advancement in passive, intelligent temperature control clothing. With a sleek design and high-performance engineering, it is built for those who demand both function and freedom in cold-weather gear.Now Available for Pre-OrderThe TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket is currently available for pre-order on the official website:www.soulsfeng.comEarly customers will receive special launch pricing, with limited inventory available before the public release.