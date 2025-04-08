Future Footwear Technology Launches TerraStorm Graphene Heated Jacket with Far-Infrared Thermal Tech for Extreme Cold
Future Footwear Technology has announced the launch of the TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket, featuring advanced graphene insulation and far-infrared thermal technology designed for extreme cold environments. Ideal for hiking, camping, and outdoor adventures, the TerraStorm Jacket offers passive heating without batteries, combining cutting-edge warmth with waterproof protection for all-weather performance.
New York, NY, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Soulsfeng, a performance-driven brand under Future Footwear Technology, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: the TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket. Designed for extreme cold and wet environments, this advanced outerwear combines graphene-based far-infrared thermal technology with a proprietary honeycomb heat reflection system, setting a new standard for cold-weather performance gear.
Advanced Far-Infrared Thermal Technology for Real Warmth
At the core of the TerraStorm Jacket lies cutting-edge graphene far-infrared technology. Unlike conventional winter coats, the TerraStorm uses a honeycomb graphene matrix to absorb, reflect, and store body heat — effectively turning the jacket into a wearable thermal bank.
In cold or extreme conditions, this system naturally activates microcirculation, helping to boost core body temperature and deliver instant warmth without the need for batteries or external power.
Key Features & Benefits
Next-Gen Heat Reflection
The unique honeycomb thermal structure includes over 12,000 micro gold-dot units (each just 1.4cm²) strategically placed in key heat zones such as the chest and back — capturing and redistributing heat exactly where you need it most.
Optimized for Extreme Cold Weather
Tested in extreme winter environments, the TerraStorm Jacket demonstrated up to +5.5°C increase in body temperature in static conditions, and an additional +1.2°C boost during movement — making it ideal for hiking, skiing, commuting, or any cold-weather adventure.
Smart Passive Heating, No Wires Needed
Unlike traditional heated jackets, TerraStorm delivers adaptive warmth without electronics or charging. The graphene-powered far-infrared layer provides consistent thermal regulation across changing climates, keeping you warm — not overheated.
The Power of Graphene
Known as the “super material,” graphene is incredibly thin, highly conductive, and ultra-durable. It enables rapid heat transfer, excellent moisture control, and long-term wearability — making it the perfect material for high-performance outdoor apparel.
A New Era of Intelligent Winter Gear
The TerraStorm Jacket is the latest addition to Soulsfeng’s expanding smart apparel lineup. Building on the success of its heated footwear and vests, this jacket represents a major advancement in passive, intelligent temperature control clothing. With a sleek design and high-performance engineering, it is built for those who demand both function and freedom in cold-weather gear.
Now Available for Pre-Order
The TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket is currently available for pre-order on the official website:www.soulsfeng.com
Early customers will receive special launch pricing, with limited inventory available before the public release.
Media Contact
Name: Johnson
Email: davidfeng@soulsfeng.com
Website: www.soulsfeng.com
Follow Soulsfeng for Updates & Announcements
Instagram: @soulsfeng
Facebook: @soulsfeng
X (formerly Twitter): @soulsfeng
YouTube: @soulsfeng
Categories