Future Footwear Technology Launches TerraStorm Graphene Heated Jacket with Far-Infrared Thermal Tech for Extreme Cold

Future Footwear Technology has announced the launch of the TerraStorm Water-Proof Jacket, featuring advanced graphene insulation and far-infrared thermal technology designed for extreme cold environments. Ideal for hiking, camping, and outdoor adventures, the TerraStorm Jacket offers passive heating without batteries, combining cutting-edge warmth with waterproof protection for all-weather performance.