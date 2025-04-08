Future Footwear Technology Unveils Olympix Spray Sneaker — A Hand-Painted Fusion of Art and Performance

Future Footwear Technology launches the Olympix Spray Sneaker, a hand-painted, breathable sneaker that fuses streetwear style with performance features. With a unique paint-splatter design, E-TPU cushioning, and non-slip soles, it's the perfect mix of art and function.