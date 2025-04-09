Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles and inRchild
On Friday, April 11, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 11, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Billy Ray Charles. The Other is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Love Me Or Leave Me.” It is a Pop-R&B song. The instrumentation is steady and the vocals are flowing. The lyrics are about a guy whose woman disrespects him and he tells he plainly in every chorus to love him or leave him.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Foolish Dreams.” It is a simple but powerful song in the Indie, Singer-Songwriter and Acoustic Folk Rock genres. Lyrically, it tells the story of two people that did something incredibly stupid in the pursuit of lust and it adversely and permanently affected their lives. It depicts their story against the backdrop of angels crying over humanity dangerously pursuing foolish dreams.
“This week’s releases offer two powerful songs about human emotions brought about by disrespect in the case of the Billy Ray Charles song and by lust in the inRchild song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Love Me Or Leave Me.” It is a Pop-R&B song. The instrumentation is steady and the vocals are flowing. The lyrics are about a guy whose woman disrespects him and he tells he plainly in every chorus to love him or leave him.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Foolish Dreams.” It is a simple but powerful song in the Indie, Singer-Songwriter and Acoustic Folk Rock genres. Lyrically, it tells the story of two people that did something incredibly stupid in the pursuit of lust and it adversely and permanently affected their lives. It depicts their story against the backdrop of angels crying over humanity dangerously pursuing foolish dreams.
“This week’s releases offer two powerful songs about human emotions brought about by disrespect in the case of the Billy Ray Charles song and by lust in the inRchild song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories