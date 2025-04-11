Author Christopher Small’s New Book "Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast" is a Captivating Memoir Documenting the Author’s Travels with His Cat While Exploring America
Recent release “Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast” from Covenant Books author Christopher Small is a riveting series of journal entries and photographs that chronicle the author’s travels that he shared with his cat, Chloe, while traveling along the East Coast of America. From the mountains of Maine to the beaches of Florida, Christopher brings his journey to life for readers to experience.
Austin, TX, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Small, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, who attended Arizona State University, where he took creative writing courses, has completed his new book, “Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast”: a stirring and engaging memoir comprised of photographs and journal entries that share the author’s adventures along the East Coast with his cat, Chloe.
In “Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast,” readers are invited to follow along as the author and his feline companion, Chloe, travel the US in an RV from 2021 to 2024. This adventure will take readers from the cold New England mountains of Maine down all the way to the beautiful beaches of Florida. The author recounts the good times and the bad of this nomadic adventure through journal entries and scenic photography taken in seventeen different states along the East Coast.
“Starting in March of 2021 I sold my house in Arizona and bought an RV with the plan to live in and explore all fifty states in North America,” shares Small. “This book is my attempt to share pictures and my story for the first part of my adventure down the East Coast from Maine to Florida. Working as a full-time Uber and Lyft driver, I was able to fund my adventure down the East Coast as well as make new friends and share my story with others. I hope you enjoy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Small’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of sharing stories of his own experiences through his travels, which he has loved to do from a young age. Deeply personal and candid, “Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast” is sure to resonate with fellow travel lovers, inspiring readers from all walks of life to get out and explore the world around them.
Readers can purchase “Chris and Chloe Travel the East Coast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
