Author Sarah Darrah’s New Book, "Cats in Bonnets," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Various Attire That a Group of Cats Wear While Enjoying Their Days
Recent release “Cats in Bonnets” from Covenant Books author Sarah Darrah is a captivating story that centers around a group of cats, all of whom wear various headwear while going about their daily activities and hobbies. With each cat’s adventure, Darrah also explores what it means to embrace God’s plan for one’s own life.
Greenwood, SC, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Darrah, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Furman University and loves learning and working in science during the day and curling up with a good book and her cats at night, has completed her new book, “Cats in Bonnets”: a heartfelt poetic tale that follows a group of cats who wear unique bonnets while enjoying their many adventures.
“‘Cats in Bonnets’ is a ‘tail’ about a clowder group of cats and what attires they are wearing in the countryside at a lake,” shares Darrah. “This story is an inside look at their hobbies, personalities, and of course, their favorite headwear—the bonnet. The book also explores what it means to live out God’s plan for our lives and the adversity we face that may attempt to interfere with His plan.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Darrah’s new book came to be when, one day, a little tune popped into the author’s head and the words of “Cats in Bonnets” were born. With colorful artwork to help bring Darrah’s story to life, “Cats in Bonnets” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Cats in Bonnets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
