Author Sarah Darrah’s New Book, "Cats in Bonnets," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Various Attire That a Group of Cats Wear While Enjoying Their Days

Recent release “Cats in Bonnets” from Covenant Books author Sarah Darrah is a captivating story that centers around a group of cats, all of whom wear various headwear while going about their daily activities and hobbies. With each cat’s adventure, Darrah also explores what it means to embrace God’s plan for one’s own life.