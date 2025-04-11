Author Dr. Tim Piland’s New Book, "Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days,’" is a Contemporary Study of Jesus’s Last Message to His Church

Recent release “Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days’” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tim Piland offers readers a compelling and insightful look at how they can prepare themselves, both spiritually and mentally, for the challenging times ahead, offering hope and guidance for those who will live through the days that precede Jesus’s return.