Author Dr. Tim Piland’s New Book, "Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days,’" is a Contemporary Study of Jesus’s Last Message to His Church
Recent release “Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days’” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tim Piland offers readers a compelling and insightful look at how they can prepare themselves, both spiritually and mentally, for the challenging times ahead, offering hope and guidance for those who will live through the days that precede Jesus’s return.
Bishop, GA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tim Piland, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and senior pastor, has completed his new book, “Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days’”: an enlightening examination of the current signs that the end times are fast approaching, as well as the steps that readers can take to prepare themselves during this challenging and transformative period.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, author Dr. Tim Piland graduated from Old Dominion University before attending Southwestern Theological Seminary in Texas. During the Vietnam War, he volunteered for the USAF, serving for eight years in Thailand, Turkey, and the U.S. After transitioning to Reserve duty, he entered full-time ministry, including a twenty-four-year tenure as senior pastor at Nansemond River Baptist Church in Virginia. Dr. Piland retired from the military in 1996 and from pastoring in 2014, after thirty-five years of ministry. He and his wife Sharon have two children and seven grandchildren. Now residing in Bishop, Georgia, the author continues to teach, write, and serve part-time as pastor to senior adults at Bethlehem Church.
“All around us, things seem to be falling apart,” writes Dr. Piland. “Partisan politics have divided us, international conflicts threaten us, and inflation has all but eradicated the American dream. Where is all this headed? Is there any hope for the future?
“Two thousand years ago, a man named John became a heavenly-appointed stenographer, commissioned to transcribe a letter directly from the Lord Jesus Christ to His church. That letter became the final book in the Bible and still contains the information the church needs to hear.
“There will be a final generation, and those people will live or die during the most challenging and tragic times this world has ever experienced. That could include you, and this book is intended to help you get ready to meet what the Bible calls the last days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tim Piland’s new book presents readers with the tools they need to prepare for the trials that the end times will bring about, as prophesied within Scripture. Drawing from years of theological research and ministry, Dr. Piland shares his writings with the hope of reminding readers that followers of Christ are never alone and for them, the best is yet to come.
Readers can purchase “Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, author Dr. Tim Piland graduated from Old Dominion University before attending Southwestern Theological Seminary in Texas. During the Vietnam War, he volunteered for the USAF, serving for eight years in Thailand, Turkey, and the U.S. After transitioning to Reserve duty, he entered full-time ministry, including a twenty-four-year tenure as senior pastor at Nansemond River Baptist Church in Virginia. Dr. Piland retired from the military in 1996 and from pastoring in 2014, after thirty-five years of ministry. He and his wife Sharon have two children and seven grandchildren. Now residing in Bishop, Georgia, the author continues to teach, write, and serve part-time as pastor to senior adults at Bethlehem Church.
“All around us, things seem to be falling apart,” writes Dr. Piland. “Partisan politics have divided us, international conflicts threaten us, and inflation has all but eradicated the American dream. Where is all this headed? Is there any hope for the future?
“Two thousand years ago, a man named John became a heavenly-appointed stenographer, commissioned to transcribe a letter directly from the Lord Jesus Christ to His church. That letter became the final book in the Bible and still contains the information the church needs to hear.
“There will be a final generation, and those people will live or die during the most challenging and tragic times this world has ever experienced. That could include you, and this book is intended to help you get ready to meet what the Bible calls the last days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tim Piland’s new book presents readers with the tools they need to prepare for the trials that the end times will bring about, as prophesied within Scripture. Drawing from years of theological research and ministry, Dr. Piland shares his writings with the hope of reminding readers that followers of Christ are never alone and for them, the best is yet to come.
Readers can purchase “Revelation For the Final Generation: ‘Getting Ready for the Last Days’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories