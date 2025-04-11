Author Melodie Walton Todhunter’s New Book "Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart" is a Series of Reflections Designed to Help Those Walking the Path of Grief

Recent release “Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart” from Covenant Books author Melodie Walton Todhunter is a collection of heartfelt mediations, prayers, and reflections designed for those seeking healing in the wake of loss. Based upon her own experiences with grief and her work in ministry, Todhunter shares her writings to provide hope and comfort.