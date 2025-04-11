Author Melodie Walton Todhunter’s New Book "Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart" is a Series of Reflections Designed to Help Those Walking the Path of Grief
Recent release “Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart” from Covenant Books author Melodie Walton Todhunter is a collection of heartfelt mediations, prayers, and reflections designed for those seeking healing in the wake of loss. Based upon her own experiences with grief and her work in ministry, Todhunter shares her writings to provide hope and comfort.
Zirconia, NC, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melodie Walton Todhunter, who has been involved in ministry for over forty years and currently resides in the mountains of Western North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart”: an assortment of prayers and meditations deigned to help ease the pain readers may feel in the wake of grief, offering a path forward through the darkness of loss so that they may feel whole again.
“People going through grief, loss, depression, and discouragement often find themselves in a group of the forgotten or misunderstood,” writes Todhunter. “Every one of us handles life’s circumstances differently. Every aspect of this path has a season. It is my prayer and hope that these devotionals will help with the season of life you are going through and that those who don’t understand this season will be more understanding. One day they will need someone to help them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melodie Walton Todhunter’s new book was inspired by the author’s own journey with grief following her husband’s passing of multiple myeloma cancer. It was through this part of her journey she saw firsthand the need to help those who are walking the path of loss and grief.
Readers can purchase “Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
