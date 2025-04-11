Author Henry J. Scott’s New Book, "Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament," Attempts to Categorize Miracles Found Within the Bible

Recent release “Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry J. Scott is a compelling and thought-provoking series that explores the miracles performed within the Bible and puts forth a method of categorizing them in order to make the Bible more interesting and digestible for first-time readers.