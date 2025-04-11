Author Henry J. Scott’s New Book, "Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament," Attempts to Categorize Miracles Found Within the Bible
Recent release “Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry J. Scott is a compelling and thought-provoking series that explores the miracles performed within the Bible and puts forth a method of categorizing them in order to make the Bible more interesting and digestible for first-time readers.
Tallahassee, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Henry J. Scott, a loving husband and veteran of the US Army who holds a Doctor of Theology degree from Northwestern Christian University, has completed his new book, “Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament”: a captivating exploration of the intriguing phenomena of miracles as recorded in the Bible and the possible ways they can be categorized for easier reading and study.
In “Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed),” author Henry J. Scott reviews various miracles found in New Testament and Old Testament scriptures of the King James Version and, through analysis, discerns a method that is applied to develop categories. Through his work, Scott explores various questions surrounding miracles, such as the objective categorical criteria that could be employed to synopsize the miracles, possible variations to these categories, and whether the significance of each miracle could be rendered as more captivating based on its category.
“The overall goal of this endeavor is to make Bible reading more interesting,” writes Scott. “The book will facilitate understanding of the purpose that miracles serve in the Scriptures. Miracle verses are organized in categories such that they will, hopefully, provoke the reader to a more thorough understanding of them as they are read. An individual discussion section of New Testament miracles and Old Testament miracles is followed by a general conclusion section that surmises [my] impressions”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry J. Scott's engaging series will not only help to make the Bible more approachable but also create a uniform way to understand Biblical stories and their significance and meaning. Based upon years of theological study and research, Scott shares his writings in the hope of inspiring readers to turn towards Scripture to find meaning
