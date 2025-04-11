William T Dempsey’s New Book, "HR 101 for Lean Organizations," Provides an Overview of How Any HR Professional Can Work to Incorporate Lean Into Their Organization
Sterling, IL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William T Dempsey, a human resources professional with over forty years of experience, with the last twenty-five years involved in facilitating human resources in Lean organizations, both domestically and internationally, has completed his most recent book, “HR 101 for Lean Organizations”: an insightful guide to the critical role that HR plays in successful implementation of Lean in any organization.
“... you are probably in the same place I was when I was first introduced to Lean,” writes Dempsey. “As an HR professional tasked with administering human resources to facilitate Lean operations, I could find very few resources. I suspect that you have found a lot on Lean in literature, books, or seminars, which provided you with very technical information on Lean but not much to help you with the role you will be playing in the transformation of your business entity into a Lean enterprise.”
The author continues, “In this book, I will give you a brief overview of Lean, advise on what I see as HR’s responsibility, and provide you with the basics of what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. It is important that you know a little of the history and the overall concept and philosophy of Lean. Once you understand the basics of Lean, I will explain what HR functions you need to focus on. I will then take each function, identify the actions to be taken, and explain why. Lastly, I will tell you how and provide you with some templates that you can use in providing the basic HR administration in a Lean environment.”
Published by Fulton Books, William T Dempsey’s book will serve as a valuable resource for anyone in the field of human resources, offering tools and advice they need to make Lean a vital part of any organization or company.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “HR 101 for Lean Organizations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
