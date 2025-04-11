Melissa S. Boyle’s New Book, "The Unreached Duchy," is a Compelling Novel That Explores Unlikely Friendships, Connections, and Choices in the Aftermath of War
Tulsa, OK, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melissa S. Boyle, who currently resides in Oklahoma and holds degrees in various fields, along with her FCC license, a credentials/background, has completed her most recent book “The Unreached Duchy”: a riveting tale that centers around the lives of eight individuals who find themselves bound together in the wake of a war that has changed both each other and their world forever.
“Eight people become unlikely friends and family to each other in a society forged by the ancestors of some and the choices of others,” writes Boyle. “What will become of them all after the war? How will the war ending change them? Will Namtao and Senara make it home, or will they be captured like Serdar Neruda?”
Published by Fulton Books, Melissa S. Boyle’s book is the first entry of the author’s “Makara Series,” which was inspired by the interactions the author witnessed between sea monkeys in a tank and the imagined conversations and lives she created for them.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Unreached Duchy” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as each of Boyle’s characters navigate their lives and relationships in a world full of unknowns.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Unreached Duchy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
