Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson’s Newly Released "A Sanctified Marriage" is a Compelling Guide to Nurturing and Protecting Godly Marriages
“A Sanctified Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson is a spiritually insightful book that addresses the challenges of maintaining a sanctified union and offers wisdom for couples to align their marriages with God’s divine purpose.
Miami, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Sanctified Marriage”: a thought-provoking exploration of the spiritual sanctity of marriage and the battles faced by couples seeking to uphold a godly union. “A Sanctified Marriage” is the creation of published author, Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson, who was married for almost twenty-eight years and is a mother of five sons, including twins. She is the eleventh of fourteen children born to her parents George (deceased), and Cynthia Bethel-Johnson. She was a Methodist for many years and studied and served as a Preacher on Trial in that church in her hometown in Nassau, Bahamas. She is a student of the Word, and plans to further her studies in Theology. She was a banker by profession for thirteen years, then a business owner and homemaker for about ten years. She is a God-ordained Evangelist and now writes full-time.
Johnson-Thompson shares, “This book was written to expose the snake demon that is hiding under a shroud of darkness, deceit, and lies in godly marriages. This powerful, strong demonic force also hides in the evil whispers and evil acts of sinful opposers to godly marriages, which have been sanctified by at least one spouse. This book seeks to bring wisdom, knowledge, understanding, revelation, training, insight, comfort, and encouragement to the sanctified spouse, who may sometimes feel like they are all alone in the marriage.
“God is looking for spouses who will set their heart to understand that being married is a wonderful blessing, but He wants us to be informed that marital sanctification is just as important as personal sanctification.
“This book is a clarion call and a wake-up call to try to help godly marriages change, evolve, heal, and bear arms to help in the fight to save other marriages. God wants to use marriages to help to heal His people, to restore hope in God’s divine order for the family, and to help to heal the world.
“Those of us who know God, who serve Him, who believe in His power and the power of His word, must get involved and get in the (spiritual warfare) fight against the kingdom of darkness.
“This book calls for admission of sin, repentance, submission to God’s divine will, and a new day in marriages. This new day is extremely vital for the institution of holy matrimony to be a guiding force during these dark and evil days, and the even darker days ahead for the church and the secular world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson’s new book is a deeply spiritual and motivational resource that encourages believers to embrace the sanctification process within marriage as a cornerstone of faith and strength for the family and the church.
Consumers can purchase “A Sanctified Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Sanctified Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
