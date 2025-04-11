R.o. Holden’s Newly Released “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space” is a Powerful Collection of Original Poems That Offer Guidance on Life's Journey
“Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.O. Holden is a deeply reflective and inspiring poetry collection that encourages readers to contemplate their spiritual path, choices, and ultimate purpose.
Huntsville, AL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1”: a compelling and insightful poetry collection that addresses the importance of time, choices, and destiny in the context of spiritual and personal growth. “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, R.O. Holden, who was born in New Jersey and lives, works, and writes from Alabama. He resides with his wife, best friend, and college sweetheart, Deloras. They have two adult children: Letitia and Brian.
Holden shares, “We are all on a cosmic journey in a great personal battle, fight, and race. From the time we are born until the time we die, we are given the opportunity and chance to choose our destiny. The stakes are high, and the risks are great—eternal life or eternal death! Everyone must decide how to use their God-given resources—time, chance, purpose, place, etc. Everyone will one day face the outcome of their actions or lack thereof.
“Volume 1 of 'Of Time and Space, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space' seeks to encourage, motivate, and inspire the reader to a fuller and deeper relationship with God, family, and fellow man through the poetic pen and the power of the Word. The themes of poems are anchored in the Scriptures and challenge the reader in each category—coping with life, spiritual healing, and growth, prayer, friendship, etc. Precious time has been given to us to develop a beautiful, symmetrical, and Christlike character. Therefore, let us choose wisely and carefully our destiny for eternity.
“So teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. (Psalm 90:12).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.O. Holden’s new book is a thought-provoking and spiritual guide that encourages readers to reflect on their choices and purpose through the lens of scripture and poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
