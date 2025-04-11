R.o. Holden’s Newly Released “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space” is a Powerful Collection of Original Poems That Offer Guidance on Life's Journey

“Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.O. Holden is a deeply reflective and inspiring poetry collection that encourages readers to contemplate their spiritual path, choices, and ultimate purpose.