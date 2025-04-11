Pamela Farmer’s Newly Released "They Made a Difference" is an Inspiring Tribute to Black Americans Who Shaped History
“They Made a Difference” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Farmer is a compelling collection of portraits and stories honoring the contributions of Black Americans across various fields, aimed at educating and inspiring readers of all ages.
Decatur, AL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “They Made a Difference,” a powerful celebration of the impact and legacy of Black Americans throughout history, is the creation of published author, Pamela Farmer.
Farmer shares, “It was a normal spring day in an elementary school library when a Decatur, Alabama, youngster watched the local artist sketching a portrait and then asked, 'Who is John Kennedy?' That was the moment that Pamela Farmer knew she had to do something to raise awareness of the impact and legacy that so many Black Americans had made across the United States and the world, as well as the people who helped open doors along the way.
“Hours and hours were spent in the Alabama elementary school library as she sketched portraits and wrote brief summaries of the major achievements made by Black Americans across the spectrum. Children continued to come to her table to watch her draw and talk with her about the portraits she was creating over the course of seven years.
“Her work has been displayed at Tuskegee University, Alabama State University, and other places. Her portraits include musicians, athletes, educators, actors and actresses, inventors, dancers, social activists, civil rights activists, and many other categories. It is her dream that children and adults will see her portraits and learn more about the ordinary people who contributed so much to the life we know today—ordinary people who used their skills and talents to create extraordinary achievements.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Farmer’s new book is a visually and historically rich tribute that fosters awareness and appreciation of the contributions of Black Americans.
Consumers can purchase “They Made a Difference” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “They Made a Difference,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
