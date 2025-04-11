Janet D. Johnston’s Newly Released “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Unconditional Love and Missionary Work
“Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet D. Johnston is an inspiring memoir that chronicles her journey of faith and service as a missionary to the Batwa pygmies in Burundi, Africa.
Alton, NH, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa”: a compelling account of faith, transformation, and the power of God’s love in the most unexpected places. “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” is the creation of published author, Janet D. Johnston, a retired/refired missionary/teacher who lives in New Hampshire.
Janet D. Johnston shares, “Love Is the Answer is the story of God’s unfailing, unconditional love, which took me out of that miry pit at age thirty-seven, put my feet on a solid rock, and put a new song in my mouth, and many have seen that love and trusted in Him (Psalm 40:1–3).
“'Book 1: Burundi' is the story of His call for me to go to the Batwa pygmies, at that time, an unreached people group in Burundi, Africa, where even the national church thought they were animals.
“I was not only God’s ambassador of His unfailing, unconditional love but also taught them how to read and write, sew, etc., which in turn showed the national church how much God loved them.
“God’s love is the answer!
“Love Is the Answer
Love is the answer; love is the key.
Love one another as I first loved thee.
Love all you fathers; love all you mothers.
Love all you sisters; love all you brothers.
For love is the answer; love is the key.
Love one another as I first loved thee.
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. (John 13:34)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet D. Johnston’s new book is a heartfelt and uplifting testimony of how faith and love can break barriers and transform lives.
Consumers can purchase “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
