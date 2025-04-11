Janet D. Johnston’s Newly Released “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Unconditional Love and Missionary Work

“Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet D. Johnston is an inspiring memoir that chronicles her journey of faith and service as a missionary to the Batwa pygmies in Burundi, Africa.