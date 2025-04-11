Linda Hughes’s Newly Released "It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love" is an Inspiring Guide to Living with Purpose and Faith
“It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Hughes is a thought-provoking exploration of how to make the most of our time, create meaningful relationships, and leave a lasting impact rooted in love and faith.
Omaha, NE, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love,” an insightful and encouraging book that reminds readers of the importance of time, purpose, and faith, is the creation of published author, Linda Hughes.
Hughes shares, “It’s about Time implores us to take our time seriously. Does it seem like every year you live goes faster than the one before? Time is fleeting. We cannot bring back the time passed or look ahead to know the future, so the best thing to do is just learn how to enjoy the present moment and trust God with the rest.
“The truth is, time is always the same, and we all have the same twenty-four hours in each day, but it is what we do with it that counts. Time keeps going into the future, much like water spilling over a waterfall. Every drop of water that flows over the falls will never pass back that way again. We can spend our time, but we will never get a refund.
“God loves you and wants you to enjoy your life every day, regardless of your circumstances. This book will guide you to some invaluable truths about how to overcome obstacles in life with God’s help and His Word to guide you.
“We are all leaving a legacy of some kind, whether we realize it or not. Would you like to be more intentional at leaving the kind of legacy that impacts your family and friends in a positive, loving way?
“There are secrets to life in the Word of God that will make a difference when you know and operate in them. Let the truths in this book show you how the Word of God brings you breakthroughs and success in life and relationships. God has created you for victory over your circumstances. God has created you for a time such as this. It’s about time to discern how our time spent in our everyday lives is shaping the legacy that we leave.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Hughes’s new book is a compelling call to embrace each moment, walk in faith, and leave a legacy of love that extends beyond our own lifetime.
Consumers can purchase “It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s About Time: Leaving A Legacy of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
