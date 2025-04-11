Larissa B’s Newly Released "How I Found My Guiding Light" Shares a Heartfelt Journey of Faith, Self-Discovery, and Redemption
“How I Found My Guiding Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa B is an inspiring memoir that chronicles one woman’s journey from self-doubt and inner conflict to discovering her faith and true purpose through Christ.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How I Found My Guiding Light,” a compelling exploration of themes of self-acceptance, personal transformation, and the ongoing battle between light and darkness, is the creation of published author, Larissa B.
Larissa B shares, “My Guiding Light is an inspirational, nonfiction memoir that provides an overview of how an ambitious yet soft-spoken, insecure, and even troublesome suburban chick discovered the concealed light inside her soul.
“This woman believes there’s always a radiant light glowing at the end of a long, dark tunnel. After all these years, she’s finally grasped the concept that dark and light circumstances in her life cannot coexist. Can they? Well, this is the major theme of her testimony here for you, friends. She believes there are two sides to every person—two distinct personalities yet to be exposed that are often left unresolved or misunderstood.
“This is not an intention to lecture or preach at any person or to force any crazy religious doctrine into your psyche. Rather, it’s an inspirational summary of one young woman’s life experiences and how Christ is now the positive motivating force within her life today, inspiring others to do the same.
“Despite her conservative, wholesome, often sheltered, and awkward childhood, she later experienced a drama-filled and often unfair adolescence, then on to an uncertain, exhilarating, and awkward young adulthood. This woman had her deepest doubts about herself, her life, and, most relevantly, her faith in Christ, derived at first from her shaken walk with God despite her genuine and easygoing demeanor. There was a time in her midtwenties when she almost slipped so far into despair that she might have been headed for a mental breakdown. Then, one random night, she had a fascinating dream where, in her unique knowledge, she saw a miraculous sign from God consisting of large birds and a radiant light—her 'true light.' Through that supernatural experience, she now knew of her genuine hope and purpose for living: Christ, who was showing her a way out of the darkness into eternal hope. Now she knows she has a destiny, regardless of the indifference and controversy constantly plaguing her reality, including her insecurities and self-doubt.
“After a few years, despite her promising future ahead, comes an underlying question that still seems to haunt her today: Is her newfound admiration from social media friends and the 'good' life on her terms today the key to true fulfillment, especially when the darker side of her persona (from her past) still seems to come back to haunt her daily, or is real fulfillment found only in her newfound faith in the Lord Jesus? Furthermore, she must now decide in her mind to either forgive, forget, kick the dark side to the curb, and finally move on to restore her newfound faith and her radiant future or continue to dance with the demons of her past that still haunt her and continue to receive the outward, societal attention she has so long craved before. Despite her efforts, the ongoing, conflicting question remains: Will it ever be understood or make sense? Can the light and dark sides of someone’s soul coexist with each other? Will the conflicting questions inside her soul—those of who she is and who she’s supposed to be—ever be resolved? Well, hopefully, only a short amount of quality and well-spent time reading her testimony will reveal the true answers.
“Friends, this is an overall inspirational query based on factual life events about how a young woman can use her life circumstances to inspire the younger and older generations to never give up on their life, hope, purpose, and their true guiding light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa B’s new book is an inspiring testimony for anyone seeking clarity, healing, and a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “How I Found My Guiding Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Found My Guiding Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Larissa B shares, “My Guiding Light is an inspirational, nonfiction memoir that provides an overview of how an ambitious yet soft-spoken, insecure, and even troublesome suburban chick discovered the concealed light inside her soul.
“This woman believes there’s always a radiant light glowing at the end of a long, dark tunnel. After all these years, she’s finally grasped the concept that dark and light circumstances in her life cannot coexist. Can they? Well, this is the major theme of her testimony here for you, friends. She believes there are two sides to every person—two distinct personalities yet to be exposed that are often left unresolved or misunderstood.
“This is not an intention to lecture or preach at any person or to force any crazy religious doctrine into your psyche. Rather, it’s an inspirational summary of one young woman’s life experiences and how Christ is now the positive motivating force within her life today, inspiring others to do the same.
“Despite her conservative, wholesome, often sheltered, and awkward childhood, she later experienced a drama-filled and often unfair adolescence, then on to an uncertain, exhilarating, and awkward young adulthood. This woman had her deepest doubts about herself, her life, and, most relevantly, her faith in Christ, derived at first from her shaken walk with God despite her genuine and easygoing demeanor. There was a time in her midtwenties when she almost slipped so far into despair that she might have been headed for a mental breakdown. Then, one random night, she had a fascinating dream where, in her unique knowledge, she saw a miraculous sign from God consisting of large birds and a radiant light—her 'true light.' Through that supernatural experience, she now knew of her genuine hope and purpose for living: Christ, who was showing her a way out of the darkness into eternal hope. Now she knows she has a destiny, regardless of the indifference and controversy constantly plaguing her reality, including her insecurities and self-doubt.
“After a few years, despite her promising future ahead, comes an underlying question that still seems to haunt her today: Is her newfound admiration from social media friends and the 'good' life on her terms today the key to true fulfillment, especially when the darker side of her persona (from her past) still seems to come back to haunt her daily, or is real fulfillment found only in her newfound faith in the Lord Jesus? Furthermore, she must now decide in her mind to either forgive, forget, kick the dark side to the curb, and finally move on to restore her newfound faith and her radiant future or continue to dance with the demons of her past that still haunt her and continue to receive the outward, societal attention she has so long craved before. Despite her efforts, the ongoing, conflicting question remains: Will it ever be understood or make sense? Can the light and dark sides of someone’s soul coexist with each other? Will the conflicting questions inside her soul—those of who she is and who she’s supposed to be—ever be resolved? Well, hopefully, only a short amount of quality and well-spent time reading her testimony will reveal the true answers.
“Friends, this is an overall inspirational query based on factual life events about how a young woman can use her life circumstances to inspire the younger and older generations to never give up on their life, hope, purpose, and their true guiding light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa B’s new book is an inspiring testimony for anyone seeking clarity, healing, and a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “How I Found My Guiding Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Found My Guiding Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories