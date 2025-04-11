Jacob Owens’s Newly Released "Beyond the Cosmic Door" is a Fascinating Blend of Faith, Imagination, and Introspection
“Beyond the Cosmic Door” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Owens is a captivating literary work that explores the mysteries of life, the afterlife, and the power of human imagination through poetry and storytelling.
Alexandria, VA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Cosmic Door”: a compelling collection of faith-based literary art that weaves together elements of spirituality, mystery, and creative expression. “Beyond the Cosmic Door” is the creation of published author, Jacob Owens, a proud member of the US Armed Forces. He holds a bachelor's degree in acting from Columbia College Chicago. Jacob is a Purple Heart recipient as well as a former Disney cast member. He enjoys creative writing as well as script writing.
Owens shares, “'Beyond the Cosmic Door' is a faith and fiction literary art. It touches on topics about the unknown factors or life as well as the afterlife. It is influenced by people and the imagination of the mind. Some poems or stories have double meanings and are open to interpretation. If you enjoyed this book, please stay tuned for Beyond the Cosmic Door 2 and 3.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Owens’s new book presents a thought-provoking and inspiring journey for readers who seek to explore deeper questions about existence, faith, and personal meaning.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Cosmic Door” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Cosmic Door,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
