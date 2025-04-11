John Cook’s Newly Released "Little Louis and His Magical Pets" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Adventure That Brings Magic and Farm Life Together in a Delightful Way
“Little Louis and His Magical Pets” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Cook is an enchanting children’s story that follows a young boy, Louis, and his extraordinary farm animals with magical gifts and talents.
Watford City, ND, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Louis and His Magical Pets”: a whimsical tale that captures the imagination of readers through the adventures of Louis, a little boy who lives on a farm surrounded by magical animals. “Little Louis and His Magical Pets” is the creation of published author, John Cook, who graduated from the American Institute of Medical-Dental Technology as a dental lab technician. He also fought wildland forest fires as a self-employed private contractor for the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and many states in the country. He is now working in the oil field in the Bakken at a processing facility for natural gas in North Dakota. John is a devoted family man and actively involved in his Christian community. He is a husband, father, and grandfather.
Cook shares, “'Little Louis and His Magical Pets' is a story of a little boy named Louis. Louis lives on a farm with his many farm animals that have many unique magical gifts and talents. Louis enjoys spending time raising and training his farm animals. He has many adventures with them and many heroic experiences. Come be part of the imaginary adventure with Little Louis and his magical pets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Cook’s new book is a magical and fun-filled adventure for children and families alike, highlighting the bond between Louis and his one-of-a-kind pets.
Consumers can purchase “Little Louis and His Magical Pets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Louis and His Magical Pets,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cook shares, “'Little Louis and His Magical Pets' is a story of a little boy named Louis. Louis lives on a farm with his many farm animals that have many unique magical gifts and talents. Louis enjoys spending time raising and training his farm animals. He has many adventures with them and many heroic experiences. Come be part of the imaginary adventure with Little Louis and his magical pets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Cook’s new book is a magical and fun-filled adventure for children and families alike, highlighting the bond between Louis and his one-of-a-kind pets.
Consumers can purchase “Little Louis and His Magical Pets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Louis and His Magical Pets,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories