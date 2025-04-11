Michael J. Engler’s Newly Released "Creating a Will to Work" is a Comprehensive Guide to Motivating Employees and Resolving Common Workplace Issues
“Creating a Will to Work” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael J. Engler is a practical management manual offering leadership strategies and solutions to 149 common workplace challenges. Drawing from over forty-five years of experience, Engler provides actionable insights to inspire employees and achieve exceptional work results.
La Habra, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Creating a Will to Work,” a detailed and insightful management manual focused on employee motivation, effective leadership, and practical solutions to workplace challenges, is the creation of published author, Michael J. Engler.
Michael J. Engler shares, “Creating a Will to Work is a management manual on how to motivate employees and how to engage 149 common workplace issues. It is a blueprint for effective supervision messages, specific personnel situation resolution, and leadership methods. The theme is how to get better-than-expected work goal results and how to inspire employees to reach their individual full potential. The reader will be given forty-five years of tried-and-true experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Engler’s new book is an essential resource for managers and leaders looking to improve workplace performance and foster a motivated and engaged team.
Consumers can purchase “Creating a Will to Work” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Creating a Will to Work,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Michael J. Engler shares, “Creating a Will to Work is a management manual on how to motivate employees and how to engage 149 common workplace issues. It is a blueprint for effective supervision messages, specific personnel situation resolution, and leadership methods. The theme is how to get better-than-expected work goal results and how to inspire employees to reach their individual full potential. The reader will be given forty-five years of tried-and-true experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Engler’s new book is an essential resource for managers and leaders looking to improve workplace performance and foster a motivated and engaged team.
Consumers can purchase “Creating a Will to Work” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Creating a Will to Work,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories