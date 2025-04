Michael J. Engler’s Newly Released "Creating a Will to Work" is a Comprehensive Guide to Motivating Employees and Resolving Common Workplace Issues

La Habra, CA, April 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Creating a Will to Work,” a detailed and insightful management manual focused on employee motivation, effective leadership, and practical solutions to workplace challenges, is the creation of published author, Michael J. Engler.Michael J. Engler shares, “Creating a Will to Work is a management manual on how to motivate employees and how to engage 149 common workplace issues. It is a blueprint for effective supervision messages, specific personnel situation resolution, and leadership methods. The theme is how to get better-than-expected work goal results and how to inspire employees to reach their individual full potential. The reader will be given forty-five years of tried-and-true experience.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Engler’s new book is an essential resource for managers and leaders looking to improve workplace performance and foster a motivated and engaged team.Consumers can purchase “Creating a Will to Work” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Creating a Will to Work,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.