Cynthia Cahill Lomonaco’s Newly Released "Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom" is an Inspiring Testament to Overcoming Adversity Through Faith and God’s Grace
“Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Cahill LoMonaco is a deeply personal and encouraging memoir that shares her journey of resilience, redemption, and renewal. Through life’s struggles, LoMonaco illustrates how faith and God’s love provide the strength to heal and embrace new beginnings.
Savannah, GA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom”: an inspiring and heartfelt exploration of life’s challenges and the power of faith to bring healing and restoration. “Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom” is the creation of published author, Cynthia Cahill LoMonaco, a dedicated wife who retired from the school system after thirty-one years, later she became a clinical supervisor and academic adviser at Armstrong Atlantic State University. She was in the first group of students who obtained their Doctor of Education Administration from Georgia Southern University.
Her husband, Rudy, and she created a Christian wedding ministry, Gazebo Weddings of Savannah, over twenty years ago. She has worked as a wedding planner, director, photographer, and videographer.
LoMonaco shares, “Finding our way out of brokenness related to neglect, divorce, abandonment, abuse, poverty, depression, endangerment, rebellion, hopelessness, anxiety (the list is endless) seems insurmountable and impossible to overcome; but the good news is that you can survive the journey through any of these and experience restoration and a new beginning with God’s help.
“It is my prayer that you will be inspired and encouraged as I share my walk through this journey. Being a teenager in the sixties was extremely unsettling, and adding all the above to the equation made it overwhelming. However, the Lord rescued me time after time and gave me a new start, an exciting adventure. He wants to do that for you!
“'We must die to old ways of living so others can know Christ and experience the abundant life He offers' (Charles Stanley, In Touch: For Devoted Living).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Cahill LoMonaco’s new book is an uplifting testament to the power of faith and forgiveness, offering readers hope and encouragement for a renewed life.
Consumers can purchase “Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
