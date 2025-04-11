Nicki Lou’s Newly Released "More Fun with the Precious Penguins" is a Heartwarming and Delightful Children’s Book That Celebrates Family, Fun, and Friendship
“More Fun with the Precious Penguins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicki Lou is an engaging and colorful story that continues the adventures of the lovable Precious Penguin family, bringing new excitement and lessons for young readers.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “More Fun with the Precious Penguins”: an endearing continuation of the Precious Penguin family’s adventures, offering young readers a fun and educational experience. “More Fun with the Precious Penguins” is the creation of published author, Nicki Lou, who has a degree in elementary education and has a special interest in early childhood education and encouraging young early readers. Children are such special heavenly gifts, and each and every child should feel the specialness that they give to the world. Nicki Lou hopes that her Precious Penguin stories can aid in the value and dignity of each child’s life.
Nicki Lou shares, “The Precious Penguin family grows with the addition of triplets: Patsy, Peggy, and Polly. Now Papa and Mama Penguin along with Paul, Patrick, and Penny have even more adventurous fun with the adorable little triplets.
“Penguins are a group of aquatic birds that swim instead of fly. Their swimming in the water looks similar to birds flying in the air. On land, penguins either waddle on their feet or slide on their bellies, tobogganing across the snow. Penguins have a high level of social interaction and communicate visually and vocally. Nicki Lou feels that since penguins have no fear of people and have a childlike waddle and look, young children from all walks of life can identify with the black-and-white tuxedo-looking bird.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicki Lou’s new book is a charming and engaging read that will capture the hearts of young children and parents alike, teaching important values in a fun, relatable way.
Consumers can purchase “More Fun with the Precious Penguins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Fun with the Precious Penguins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
