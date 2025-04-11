Keziah Clottey’s Newly Released "Worship: Invokes the Presence of God" is an Inspiring Exploration of the Power and Purpose of True Worship

“Worship: Invokes the Presence of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keziah Clottey is a spiritually enriching guide that delves into the essence of worship, encouraging believers to cultivate a deeper connection with God through heartfelt devotion.