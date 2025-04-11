Keziah Clottey’s Newly Released "Worship: Invokes the Presence of God" is an Inspiring Exploration of the Power and Purpose of True Worship
“Worship: Invokes the Presence of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keziah Clottey is a spiritually enriching guide that delves into the essence of worship, encouraging believers to cultivate a deeper connection with God through heartfelt devotion.
Elizabeth, NJ, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Worship: Invokes the Presence of God”: a profound and insightful exploration of the role of worship in the life of a believer. “Worship: Invokes the Presence of God” is the creation of published author, Keziah Clottey, a mother and a cake designer who loves to be in the presence of the Lord.
Clottey shares, “Every child of God has the presence of God in him. This presence is in the person of the Holy Spirit. However, for that child of God to host the manifold presence of God in his life and everywhere he finds himself, he must stay in the presence of God where we give worship to the Father in spirit and in truth. In adoration, we sit at the feet of Jesus to worship him in the secret place. In our individual secret place of worship, we evoke the presence of God. This presence of God is then seen by all as the glory of God in the life of a believer. Therefore, the Father seeks for those who will worship him in Spirit and Truth. Such are the true worshippers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keziah Clottey’s new book is an inspiring resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of worship and its power to invite the presence of God.
Consumers can purchase “Worship: Invokes the Presence of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship: Invokes the Presence of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
