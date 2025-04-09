Future Horizons Proudly Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin, in the Nashville, TN area on Friday, May 30, 2025

Dr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, and is one of the most renowned individuals in the world with autism. She is a sought-after speaker, addressing thousands of parents and professionals nationwide on supporting individuals with autism, PDD, and related differences. A bestselling author, her works include "Emergence: Labeled Autistic," "Thinking in Pictures," "The Autistic Brain," and "The Loving Push" (co-written with Debra Moore).