Future Horizons Proudly Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin, in the Nashville, TN area on Friday, May 30, 2025
Dr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, and is one of the most renowned individuals in the world with autism. She is a sought-after speaker, addressing thousands of parents and professionals nationwide on supporting individuals with autism, PDD, and related differences. A bestselling author, her works include "Emergence: Labeled Autistic," "Thinking in Pictures," "The Autistic Brain," and "The Loving Push" (co-written with Debra Moore).
Nashville, TN, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.
In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
- Early intervention, therapy, and inclusion in the classroom
- Toilet training and puberty
- High school, driving a car and college plans
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
