Stephen Yummy Announces the Launch of His Own Record Label "Yummycity Records"
Lagos, Nigeria, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yummycity Records, a record label founded by Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, known professionally as Stephen Yummy, was established on June 8, 2023. The official announcement was made by Stephen Yummy on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, via a social media post on X, featuring the record label's logo.
Stephen Yummy had envisioned the creation of Yummycity Records since 2023, documenting the label's name and intended launch date in his notepad. His earlier social media post on X, dated August 25, 2024, stating, “Manifesting my future record label,” foreshadowed the 2025 launch.
Yummycity Records reflects Stephen Yummy's dedication to supporting emerging artists. Initially, the label will focus on offering distribution deals and promoting both the label and Stephen Yummy as an artist.
For further information, follow Yummycity Records on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or contact via email at yummycityrecords@gmail.com.
