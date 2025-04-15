Life-Assist Announces Exclusive Distribution of the Taylor Titan Rapid Cooling Bag for First Responders

Life-Assist, one of the nation's largest distributors of emergency medical equipment for First Responders, has partnered with Taylor Healthcare to offer the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag. When filled with ice and water With 15-20 minutes in the bag, filled with ice and cold water, body temperatures drop 3 degrees, lowering 8x faster than traditional methods providing a critical tool for First Responders that saves lives.