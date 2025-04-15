Life-Assist Announces Exclusive Distribution of the Taylor Titan Rapid Cooling Bag for First Responders
Rancho Cordova, CA, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.life-assist.com/taylorCoolingBag
Life-Assist, one of the nation's largest distributers of emergency medical equipment for First Responders, has partnered with Taylor Healthcare to offer the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag.
Developed by Taylor Healthcare, the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag delivers groundbreaking advancements to combat dangerous body temperatures over 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit. With 15-20 minutes in the bag, filled with ice and cold water, body temperatures drop 3 degrees, lowering 8x faster than traditional methods providing a critical tool for First Responders that saves lives.
"In emergency medicine, seconds matter - and the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag is a game-changer. Designed for speed, portability, and performance, it empowers First Responders to deliver fast, effective treatment for heat-related illness in the most demanding environments. At Life-Assist we are proud to offer solutions that help save lives and support our partners on the front lines of care," said Andy Selby, Vice President of Sales at Life-Assist. "We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag, ensuring that emergency personnel have access to this innovative tool that will allow better response to victims of extreme heat."
For more information or to request a product sample, please contact Life-Assist.
Contact
Stacey Scholz
800-824-6016
www.life-assist.com
