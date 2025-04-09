Hinfo: Flexible Food Mobile Ordering Integration, Additional Languages and New Deluxe Translation Package
Hinfo is launching Version 3.9 of their Hinfo service today with 4 new major features.
Ringwood, Australia, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hinfo is introducing the flexibility for hotels to integrate their preferred mobile food ordering provider that communicates with their own PMS/POS system.
Hinfo introduces 4 new supported languages, all with Auto Translate support.
A new Auto Translate Deluxe package has been introduced, making it faster and more cost effective for properties to cater for most guest preferred languages.
Hinfo now offers a bold option for all available fonts.
Mobile food ordering has become the new normal in the last few years, including QR code ordering at tables, when dining out.
Hinfo saw an opportunity that allows for room service orders to be automated via each hotel’s PMS/POS system of choice.
Hinfo now provides hotels the opportunity to add a link to their own food ordering system for guests to use.
“Combining both our cost-effective Hinfo digital compendium with your preferred mobile ordering system, results in the best overall experience for your staff and guests,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “This is designed to complement our existing built-in food ordering service and allows for more automated processes for staff, without being locked into a particular PMS and compendium setup.”
Hinfo are adding support for Māori, Thai, Filipino and Vietnamese to their growing list of supported languages in their digital hotel compendium, now totalling 18 languages + English.
These languages utilize the Auto Translate service built into Hinfo and the automatic detection on guests devices in their preferred language, if supported by each property.
Hinfo saw an opportunity to work towards their goal of creating a truly multilingual hotel compendium, that is both cost effective and fast to implement.
Extending beyond the option to purchase each language separately, Hinfo have introduced their Auto Translate Deluxe package, which includes all languages they support.
“Auto Translate has greatly reduced the time and cost of providing multilingual compendiums for all property types and sizes. Our deluxe offering takes this even further.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Translating a single subject of details in all 18 languages we currently support, now only takes 30-40 seconds and all for one low monthly price.”
Hinfo have also included a couple of new fonts in addition to a bold option for each one currently available.
This allows for headings to have clearer contrast next to all details listed.
All these updates are designed to improve communication with all guests, allow each property to be more personalized and allow any food ordering system to be added with ease, to increase revenue and automate processes for each property.
For more information about the Hinfo digital hotel compendium service or to try out these new features in a demo, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
