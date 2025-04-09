Future Footwear Technology Launches Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker – Purpose-Built for Peace, Performance, and the Road Ahead
Future Footwear Technology has launched the Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker, a purpose-driven road running shoe designed for both high-performance and peace advocacy. Featuring a unique circular rubber outsole pattern for grip and rebound, an ultra-lightweight build, and advanced cushioning, this running sneaker offers powerful support for runners who move with intention. Available now at Soulsfeng.com.
New York, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Future Footwear Technology proudly introduces the Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker, the latest in its performance-forward collection built to inspire and empower. Designed with the message “Run with purpose. Run for peace.” The Pathfinder combines innovative sole technology with a durable construction — engineered for road runners who believe every step can make a statement.
Available now at https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-pathfinder-black-stopwar-olive-green.
Designed for Purpose and Performance
Crafted with a vision for global peace and personal strength, the Pathfinder Olive Green sneaker goes beyond performance — it's a statement of movement with meaning.
“Run for Peace” Branding – Inspired by global unity, this design reflects the belief that sport can be a force for positive change.
Circular Rubber Outsole Pattern – A Soulsfeng signature, the unique circle-patterned sole maximizes road grip and enhances push-off energy return.
Solepad Rebound Technology – Built with a rubber and nylon foam blend, delivering strong rebound and long-distance comfort.
Ultra-Light High-Rebound Insole – Supercritical tech makes each step lightweight and responsive, with a 10mm drop for natural stride efficiency.
Reinforced Upper Stability – Microfiber and fabric upper paired with strong lace-up structure offers lock-in support for every run.
Weighing only 260g per shoe (Size EU42), the Soulsfeng Pathfinder is designed for runners who demand more — from their gear and from themselves.
Availability
The Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker is available now through the official website: https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-pathfinder-black-stopwar-olive-green.
Media Contact
Name: Johnson
Email: davidfeng@soulsfeng.com
Website: www.soulsfeng.com
Follow Soulsfeng for More Drops & Stories
Instagram: @soulsfeng
Facebook: @soulsfeng
X (formerly Twitter): @soulsfeng
YouTube: @soulsfeng
Contact
Future Footwear Technology CorporationContact
Brian Pilling
470-676-2551
soulsfeng.com
Categories