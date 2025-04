Future Footwear Technology Launches Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker – Purpose-Built for Peace, Performance, and the Road Ahead

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Future Footwear Technology proudly introduces the Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker, the latest in its performance-forward collection built to inspire and empower. Designed with the message “Run with purpose. Run for peace.” The Pathfinder combines innovative sole technology with a durable construction — engineered for road runners who believe every step can make a statement.Available now at https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-pathfinder-black-stopwar-olive-green.Designed for Purpose and PerformanceCrafted with a vision for global peace and personal strength, the Pathfinder Olive Green sneaker goes beyond performance — it's a statement of movement with meaning.“Run for Peace” Branding – Inspired by global unity, this design reflects the belief that sport can be a force for positive change.Circular Rubber Outsole Pattern – A Soulsfeng signature, the unique circle-patterned sole maximizes road grip and enhances push-off energy return.Solepad Rebound Technology – Built with a rubber and nylon foam blend, delivering strong rebound and long-distance comfort.Ultra-Light High-Rebound Insole – Supercritical tech makes each step lightweight and responsive, with a 10mm drop for natural stride efficiency.Reinforced Upper Stability – Microfiber and fabric upper paired with strong lace-up structure offers lock-in support for every run.Weighing only 260g per shoe (Size EU42), the Soulsfeng Pathfinder is designed for runners who demand more — from their gear and from themselves.AvailabilityThe Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker is available now through the official website: https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-pathfinder-black-stopwar-olive-green.Media ContactName: JohnsonEmail: davidfeng@soulsfeng.comWebsite: www.soulsfeng.comFollow Soulsfeng for More Drops & StoriesInstagram: @soulsfengFacebook: @soulsfengX (formerly Twitter): @soulsfengYouTube: @soulsfeng