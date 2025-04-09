Future Footwear Technology Launches Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker – Purpose-Built for Peace, Performance, and the Road Ahead

Future Footwear Technology has launched the Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker, a purpose-driven road running shoe designed for both high-performance and peace advocacy. Featuring a unique circular rubber outsole pattern for grip and rebound, an ultra-lightweight build, and advanced cushioning, this running sneaker offers powerful support for runners who move with intention. Available now at Soulsfeng.com.