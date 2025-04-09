Future Footwear Technology Debuts Soulsfeng Fire Team II Boots High – Designed by a Veteran for Tactical Versatility in Harsh Environments

Future Footwear Technology launches the Soulsfeng Fire Team II Boots High, a tactical boot designed by former British and U.S. Army infantry soldier Aniemena Chibuzo Pau. Engineered for outdoor missions, cold climates, and rugged terrain, these military-inspired boots feature suede and leather uppers, anti-skid rubber outsoles, YKK side zippers, and a shock-absorbing foam midsole. Now available at soulsfeng.com.